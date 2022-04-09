Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $95,128. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. 1,017,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,022. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

