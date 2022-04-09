Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

