Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.43 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.24). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 149,053 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

