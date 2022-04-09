Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. 1,287,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,585. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.