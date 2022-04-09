Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

EMN stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

