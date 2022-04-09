Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

