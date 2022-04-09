DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.80

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $12.43. DZS shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 36,601 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

