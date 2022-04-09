Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $153,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

