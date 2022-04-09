Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 796 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after purchasing an additional 943,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.89 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

