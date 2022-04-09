Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,152 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

