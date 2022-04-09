Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,454 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $24,461,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.18.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

