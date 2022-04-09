Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

