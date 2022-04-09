Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

