Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $540,000 Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.