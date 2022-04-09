Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 163,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

