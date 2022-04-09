Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

