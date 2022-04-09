DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 308.20 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 338.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.44. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.11).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

