Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRETF. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0661 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

