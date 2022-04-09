Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.56. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

