Donald J. Germano Sells 54,210 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DKS stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

