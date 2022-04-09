Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Domo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Domo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Domo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

