Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $480.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.79 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $378.46 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average is $470.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $251,368,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

