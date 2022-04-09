DODO (DODO) Trading Down 31.7% This Week

DODO (DODO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. DODO has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and $44.04 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

