Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.