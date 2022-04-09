Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 85,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

