Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $355.88. 4,025,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

