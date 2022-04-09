Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

