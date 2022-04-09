Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

TER stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 1,237,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,133. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

