Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down 0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 21.67. 15,131,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,682,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of 25.56 and a 200 day moving average of 33.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

