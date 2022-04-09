Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 522 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. 3,075,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.