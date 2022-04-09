Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MGEE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 68,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

