Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 601 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,592,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 497.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,841 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.10. 296,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

