Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 240 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

IUSG traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 386,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

