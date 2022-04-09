Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of BP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 15,491,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,456,317. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

