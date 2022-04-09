Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.74. 606,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,860. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diversey by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Diversey by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Diversey by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.