Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.