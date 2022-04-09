Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.11. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 48,564 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

