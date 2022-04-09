Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

