Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $596,065.65 and $132.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011297 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00240281 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

