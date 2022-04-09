DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.