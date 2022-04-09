Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head to Head Comparison

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

iSun has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSun and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.20%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.41 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.84 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats iSun on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

