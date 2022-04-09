Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.56) to GBX 4,800 ($62.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,700.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,742.46. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.07) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,201,639.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.