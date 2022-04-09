Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,115,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,148. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

