Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.60 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

