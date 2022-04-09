Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

