Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $91,458.42

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $91,458.42 and $119.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

