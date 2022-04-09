Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €168.30 ($184.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a twelve month high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.69.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.