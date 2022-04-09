Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €166.59 ($183.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €2.80 ($3.08) on Monday, reaching €168.30 ($184.95). 357,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($182.75). The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of €156.08 and a 200-day moving average of €149.69.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

