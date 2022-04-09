Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €112.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($123.08) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.39 ($123.50).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €88.17 ($96.89) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($97.58). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.50.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.