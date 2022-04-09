Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £115 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a £100 ($131.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.52 ($133.13).

LON:AZN opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £169.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,821.67. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,260.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,881.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

